Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Arnott Toole of Mount Albert in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Mabeth Jane "Beth" Toole (nee Theaker). Loving Dad of Cathy Toole and Shawn (Suzanne) Toole. A private family graveside will be held at Mount Albert Cemetery. In Arnott's memory, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME - Theaker Chapel, Mount Albert (1-800-209-4803). Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 17, 2020.