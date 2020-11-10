Passed away peacefully at Bradford Valley Care Community on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in his 87th year. Reunited with his loving wife, the late Elizabeth. Beloved father of Eva (Dan) and Peter (Judy). Proud grandfather of Erin (Chris), Adam, Patrick, Amanda (Jordon) and Sean. Great-grandfather of Connor James. Dad - Papa - Dédipapa, you were an amazing man, always caring for your family, putting them first and never thinking of yourself. We are very blessed to have loved you. You are our guardian angel and will always be in our hearts, Rest in Peace now with your Mufi together forever. A private interment service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers please, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada http://www.alzheimersyork.com
