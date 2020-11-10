1/1
Lewis PETRACSEK
1933-02-18 - 2020-11-07
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Bradford Valley Care Community on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in his 87th year. Reunited with his loving wife, the late Elizabeth. Beloved father of Eva (Dan) and Peter (Judy). Proud grandfather of Erin (Chris), Adam, Patrick, Amanda (Jordon) and Sean. Great-grandfather of Connor James. Dad - Papa - Dédipapa, you were an amazing man, always caring for your family, putting them first and never thinking of yourself. We are very blessed to have loved you. You are our guardian angel and will always be in our hearts, Rest in Peace now with your Mufi together forever. A private interment service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers please, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada http://www.alzheimersyork.com. To plant a tree in memory of Lewis Petracsek, please visit www.roadhouseandrose.com/. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.roadhouseandrose.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved