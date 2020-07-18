1/1
Liliane Josephine BALDRY
It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of Liliane who passionately loved all animals and flowers. She walked every day come rain or shine with her beloved Princess with whom she shared many adventures. Her many talents included needlework, wood carving and painting. She was prolific in all these and her friends now treasure her many works. Liliane passed quietly at Southlake Regional Health Centre and we are very grateful for the care she received. So dear Liliane we your friends cheer you on to a better world with all our love. Au revoir. A memorial service took place July 20th with close friends.

Published in York Region News on Jul. 18, 2020.
