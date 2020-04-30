|
Passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital at the age of 101. Reunited with her husband Walter Hope (1991). Beloved sister of Garnet Bacon and the late Kenneth Bacon, the late Blanche Dowswell and the late Evelyn Fretz. Dear aunt of Gwen McCall (Don), Betty Groff, Dale Dowswell (Betty), Kristine Ramezani (John), Sylvia Ribble (Rheal), Bob Hall (Betty), Bruce Bacon and the late Dennis Dowswell. A Graveside Service at Goodwood Cemetery can be livestreamed on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. Donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Goodwood United Church would be appreciated by the family. Livestream can be accessed by visiting Lillian's notice on O'Neill Funeral Home's website oneillfunerals.ca Life is a volume From youth to age Each year is a chapter Each day is a page Remember me when I am far away And absent from your sight And I will do the same for you With pleasure and delight
Published in York Region News on Apr. 30, 2020