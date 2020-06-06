Lillian Mary O'Neill
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lillian Mary O'Neill of Virginia, Town of Georgina, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Andy O'Neill (2003). Dear mother of Theresa (Peter Grayson) of Holland Landing, Bill (Wanda) of Pefferlaw, Dan of Virginia, Dianne Glover (Larry McBride) of Virginia, Andrea (Mike Godfrey) of Sutton and Raymond Bochenek of Brechin. Loving Nana of Stephanie Grayson (Hassan), Jessica Sherman (John), Tim O'Neill (Marie), Amy Menezes (Andrew), Janice Sampson (Doug), Julie O'Neill, Lianne Glover (Jordan), Christopher Glover (Kassandra), Tracey Bochenek, Michelle Bochenek and Matthew Bochenek. Great Nana of Gavynn, Taryn, Dylan, Tristyn, Nolan, Andersen, Carter, Declan, Tyler, Ashlyn, Brayden, Kaylee, Valeisha and Olivia. Fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law Marie and Helen McCorkell. Predeceased by her parents Earl and Bridget McCorkell, her brothers, Herbert and Clarence and her sister Evelyn McCorkell. The family extends their gratitude to the staff of River Glen Haven Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will take place with interment in St. Anthony's Catholic Church Cemetery, Virginia. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Donations to the Alzheimer Society or the St. Anthony's Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.forrestandtaylor.ca

Published in York Region News on Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
