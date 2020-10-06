At the Willows Estate Nursing Home, Aurora on Monday, October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late George. Dear mother of Norm, Chuck, Jean, Bill, Rick, George, Darlene, Rodney, Kelly, Brian, Bruce and the late Wayne. Will be dearly remembered by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws. The family regrets that because of Covid restrctions, a private visitation and service will be held. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online tributes may be left at www.marshallfuneralhome.com