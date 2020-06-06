Born at Women's College Hospital, Toronto, May 3, 1949, Died at River Glen Haven Nursing Home, Sutton, May 31, 2020. With constant love and devotion by her parents, Bill and Gert Gillanders, both deceased, Linda overcame many life-long challenges to find joy in seeing and petting animals, attending special gatherings, having her nails painted, listening to country music and being outdoors. Gentle, kind-hearted and inspiring, Linda will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her sisters, Carolyn and Valerie, brothers-in-law, Harvey and Lester and nephews, Paul, Brian and Christopher. Her loss will be felt by all who knew her life story. Linda's family extends thanks to River Glen Haven for its care and support of Linda. A private service will be held at a later date at Barrie Union Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Jun. 6, 2020.