Peacefully at Chapman House Hospice on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in her 75th year. Beloved wife of Mike of Flesherton, previously of Newmarket. Loving and proud mother of Stephen of Owen Sound and Mark and his wife Trisha, precious daughter-in-law of Markdale. She is remembered by brother John (the late Sharon) Henry of Desoronto, nieces Shannon and Kelly and nephews Jason and Ryan. Linda is greatly missed by blended family members; brother Rick(Mary) Simpson of Oshawa, nieces Cheryl and Leigh Anne and nephew Richard. Fondly remembered by cousins Tim, Greg, Monty and Terry. Predeceased by mother Evelyn and her partner in life Doug Simpson, and sister Dianne. Linda will be forever cherished in memory by dear friend Bonnie Preston, dear lifelong friend Jane Ross and new found friend, Colleen. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Flesherton and District Foodbank or a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences and tributes available at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca
"She was the voice of reason to my nonsense and the calm to my storm. Till we meet again as one, ashes to ashes. Love Mike."