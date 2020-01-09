|
Passed away peacefully at the graceful Margaret Bahen Hospice on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved wife of Michael McCarthy for 54 years. Devoted and loving mother to Patrick McCarthy and his wife Dawn, Jennifer Ryman and Kari McCarthy. Predeceased by her infant son Randy. Forever admired by her grandchildren Jamie (Alexa), Cameron (Nadine), Keegan (Maya), Logan (Delaney), Brooklyn and Jesse. Missed by her great-grandchildren Charles, Finnegan and remembered by her third expected great-grandchild. Loved by her sisters, Diane, Carol, Joanne and brother David, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many dear friends. Devoted and faithful to her family above all else. Her memories will last forever and live through everybody she touched. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Ontario from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. with Memorial Service in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Margaret Bahen Hospice www.myhospice.ca. Messages of condolence are welcome at forrestandtaylor.com.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020