O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON L4A 1G9
(905) 642-2855
Passed away peacefully with her family at her side on January 25, 2020 at the age of 70. Predeceased by her brother Stephen and her mother Jean. Survived by her loving sons Wayne (Maureen) and Jeff (Samantha) and her treasured grandchildren Connor and Mackenzie. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 459, 150 Mostar Avenue, Stouffville, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to O'Neill Funeral Home, 905-642-2855.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 29, 2020
