|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lisa Elizabeth Burling on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Southlake Regional Health Centre with her family by her side. Lisa is reunited with her husband and best friend of 56 years, the late Robert Roy. Loving Mother to Rob (Patricia). Loving Nana to Sarah (Jay) and Jake (Alessandra). Loving Step Nana to Nicole and Christopher (Olivia). Loving Great Nana to Keaton and Kinsley. Survived by her brother Clare Velema (Heather) and sister and brother in law Carol Preston (Ray). At Lisa's request there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at the Aurora Legion, 105 Industrial Pkwy N., Aurora, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. If desired memorial donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre, Cardiac Ward. On-line condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News from Jan. 2 to Dec. 31, 2020