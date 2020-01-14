|
After a long and gradual decline, Lloyd passed quietly at Southlake Residential Care Village, Newmarket, Ontario, on Friday, January 10th, 2020, in his 96th year. Lloyd was born in Richmond Hill and lived there for over 92 years, before moving to Southlake. The second son of Charles Herbert Sanderson and Grace Boynton, Lloyd was predeceased in 2017 by his wife of almost 64 years, Doris Eileen Bowyer, by his brother Harold in 2001, and by Harold's widow, Gwen Sayers, in 2009. Dad is survived by sons Neil (Judee Vidal) of Auckland, New Zealand and Ron (Linda) of Oakville, daughter Marilyn (Livio Persi) of Newmarket, his four grandsons, Steven, Trevor, Joshua and Jacob Persi, and by many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Richmond Hill Public School (later M. L. McConaghy) and Richmond Hill High School, Dad started his working life with a Toronto paint company. He slipped a note to Mom one day in their carpool, asking her to the Ice Capades. She agreed, and they were inseparable for the rest of her life. Dad left the paint company and joined the provincial government in human resources in the early 1960s, retiring in 1980. A quiet, reserved, man, Dad was a carpenter's son, and seemed happiest building something from nothing, working in the garden, or on lucky occasions, helping out on a friend's farm. Dad shunned the limelight, but was always there to support others, especially Mom in her good works. Special thanks to the staff at Southlake Residential Care Village for their care of Dad. Friends and family may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday January 16th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service in the chapel on Friday January 17th at 2 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment Victoria Square Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.marshallfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 14, 2020