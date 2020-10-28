1/1
Lois Jewelle (Lane) WILSON
Peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Centennial Place LTC, Millbrook, ON at the age of 98. Lois Wilson was the beloved wife of the late Charles McDermott "Mac" Wilson. Loving mother of Genevieve Kalyta-Wilson (Stephen Kalyta). Loved grandmother of Aynsley. Lois will be remembered by Lauren, Joshua, and Meghan. Dear sister of the late Frank Lane, Gilbert Lane and Alice Goss. A private funeral service will be held. The interment will take place privately at the Bond Head United Church Cemetery, Bond Head, ON. In memory of Lois, donations to the Centennial Place LTC would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and or condolences may be made at fallis-shields.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook.


Published in York Region News on Oct. 28, 2020.
