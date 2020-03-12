Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - LONDON
2001 Dundas Street E.
London, ON N5V 1P6
519-451-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Paxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois K. Paxton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois K. Paxton Obituary
Peacefully, at Extendicare, London on Sunday, March 8, 2020 Lois Paxton in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Paxton. Loving mother of Robert (Cécile) of Bowmanville, Read (Anne) of St. Marys, Chris (Pam) of St. Catharines and Andrew (Jane) of Milton. Dear grandma to Marc, Krista and Julie, Adam and Dan, Rebecca, Phillip and Jade, Shelby. Treasured GG to Lydia, Elise, Arthur and Dylan. Cremation has taken place. A memorial with an Interment to be held at Silver Spire United Church, St. Catharines at a later date. Arrangements entrusted with Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, London 519-455-9343. Online condolences can be made at www.forestlawnmemorial.ca
Published in York Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -