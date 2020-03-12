|
Peacefully, at Extendicare, London on Sunday, March 8, 2020 Lois Paxton in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Paxton. Loving mother of Robert (Cécile) of Bowmanville, Read (Anne) of St. Marys, Chris (Pam) of St. Catharines and Andrew (Jane) of Milton. Dear grandma to Marc, Krista and Julie, Adam and Dan, Rebecca, Phillip and Jade, Shelby. Treasured GG to Lydia, Elise, Arthur and Dylan. Cremation has taken place. A memorial with an Interment to be held at Silver Spire United Church, St. Catharines at a later date. Arrangements entrusted with Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, London 519-455-9343. Online condolences can be made at www.forestlawnmemorial.ca
Published in York Region News on Mar. 12, 2020