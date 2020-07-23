1/1
Lorna Joy Horton
1929 - 2020
With great sadness the Horton family announces the passing of our matriarch Joy, peacefully at Southlake hospital. She is survived by her companion and soulmate of 30 years Bill Atkin and her three sons and their families: Hal and Diane, Marla Samantha and Kelsey; Bert, Luke and Jen; Brian and Karen, Simon and Gill, Beth and Wei. Also survived by brothers Barry and John VanCamp and their families. Born and raised in Toronto, Joy studied Phys Ed at UofT where she met her husband of 35 years forester Keith. They lived in Alberta, then Ottawa and moved to Stouffville in 1961. Joy and Keith founded Horton Tree Farms,Forestry Services and Outdoor Education Centre which carries on today.She taught Phys Ed,English and Theatre at RHSS and SDSS from 1966 to 1971. Joy also later served on the school board. Joy loved reading and politics and travel. She cherished winters spent in Zihuatanejo Mexico. She acted as a mentor and counsellor for many friends over the years. Joy always stood out in any room. We love her dearly. She will be greatly missed.

Published in York Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON L4A 1G9
(905) 642-2855
