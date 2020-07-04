Peacefully at her home on her 81st birthday, July 1, 2020. Loving wife of Percy for 57 years. Caring mother of Gordon (Dona Roberts) and Lisa (Jason Bannerman). Devoted Grammy of Luke, Rebecca, Ryan, Adam, and Tyler. Between Lorna's nine and Perce's ten siblings, seventeen in-laws and many nieces and nephews, Lorna was much loved and recognized as one who truly kept the families together. Lorna was the hostess of many important occasions, most notably, of Christmas Eve since 1967! She will be fondly remembered as 'the keeper of the money jar', which she enjoyed saving up for all year so that she could be generous to the people she loved. Lorna had admirable strength and a positive outlook during her two-year struggle with Ovarian Cancer. She wanted to thank the oncology staff at McKenzie Health hospital. Due to covid, the family will have a private visitation and funeral at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Lorna's name. Donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer's Society.