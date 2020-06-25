Lorne LONGHURST
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LONGHURST, Lorne - Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 77 years of age. Beloved son of late Frank and late Muriel. Dear brother of late William James, late John Richard, Edward, late Brian Albert, Janice (late Donald) Hall and Betty. A private family graveside will be held at Mount Albert Cemetery. In Lorne's memory, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME - Theaker Chapel, Mount Albert (1-800-209-4803). Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved