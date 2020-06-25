Lorne LONGHURST

LONGHURST, Lorne - Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 77 years of age. Beloved son of late Frank and late Muriel. Dear brother of late William James, late John Richard, Edward, late Brian Albert, Janice (late Donald) Hall and Betty. A private family graveside will be held at Mount Albert Cemetery. In Lorne's memory, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME - Theaker Chapel, Mount Albert (1-800-209-4803). Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.