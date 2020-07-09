Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Lorraine Penny (nee Priestley) of Pefferlaw beloved wife of Ivan Penny for 58 years. Dear mother of Sherry Dionne and her husband John of Newmarket, Lori Allard and her husband Paul of Egbert and David Penny of Angus. Loving Grandma of Anthony, David; Christopher (Shannon), Leeanne (Shawn); and David and Great Grandma G.G. of Alyssa, Alivia, Adalynn; James and Brayden. Fondly remembered by the family of her late sister Verna Bressett. Visitation was held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Friday, July 3, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. Family Funeral Service was held in the chapel on Saturday. Cremation followed. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com