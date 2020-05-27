Peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Haliburton Highlands Health Services in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Norman Fowler for 56 years. Loving mother of Sandy (Todd), Lynn (Ken), and Allan (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of Mary, Jordan, Rachel, Natasha, Alisa, and Nathan. Great grandmother to Benjamin. Remembered by nieces Lorrie, Kathy, Melanie, and nephew Ian. Louise will also be missed by Tom, a family friend. Louise was a Girl Guide leader and District Commissioner in the East District for over 30 years. She will be missed greatly by her many Sparks, Brownies, Guides, Pathfinder, and Rangers. She was a Manager of the Santa Set for over 25 years at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket. Celebration of Life and Reception Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the HALIBURTON COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 13523 Hwy. #118, Haliburton, Ontario (705) 457-9209. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. www.communityfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 27, 2020.