Louise Ila May Sedore

On Sunday, February 2nd, 2020, at the age of 85, Louise went home to be with her Lord and Saviour, celebrating Sunday morning church amongst the heavenly hosts. Louise is the beloved wife of Gordon Sedore (2011), and cherished mother of Grant (Teresa), Ruth (John), and Ethel (Frank). She is treasured Grandma to Jonathan, Laura, Christopher (Janice), Kathy (Matthew), Kali, Byron (Amanda), and Antony, "Grandma Adore" to Kesslyn, Miley, Deelya, and Lilyana, and "GG" to PJ and Evan. She is the first cousin to Shirley Branscombe (Jack), whom she was thrilled to meet for the first time this past year. Louise will be remembered as a quiet, steady servant of God. Since 1954, she has served at Egypt Church of the Nazarene as the Church Board Secretary, right up to her death. She diligently remembered every birthday, anniversary, and special occasion of friends, family, and community members, ensuring that they each received a specially chosen card. Visitation will be held at Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Ontario, on Friday, February 7th, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Egypt Church of the Nazarene, 6779 Smith Boulevard, Pefferlaw, Ontario, on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 1.30 p.m. with visitation from 12.30 p.m. Interment, Baldwin Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Egypt Church Grand Piano Fund. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 5, 2020
