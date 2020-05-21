It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Lowell Brown on May 18, 2020 in his 82nd year. After a very short battle with cancer, he is now rejoicing in his Heavenly Home in the presence of Jesus, his Saviour. He is survived by his loving wife Lois. Lovingly remembered by his children: Melody (Ron), Linda (Robert), Lee (Bonnie) and Brent (Nancy); cherished Grandpa to: Tim (Josalyn), Matthew (Ashley), Bradley (Anna), Jennifer (Kevin), Curtis, James (Lindsay), Scott, William (Jess), Ellen (Mark) and Owen; and great-grandchildren Sophie, Joshua, Dylan, Emma, Delaney, Tenley and Teagan. He continued to enjoy his daily job (which was not considered work to him) and loved playing hockey with his Stouffville rec team. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by many. Condolences may be offered at www.marshallfuneralhome.com. A public memorial service will be arranged when possible. Donations in Lowell's memory may be made to the Kingsview Sponsorship Program by visiting www.kingsviewsp.org.
Published in York Region News on May 21, 2020.