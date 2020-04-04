|
|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Lynda Jean Duncan. Lynda passed away peacefully at Markhaven Home for Seniors on March 28, 2020 at the age of 68. Lynda is preceded in death by her father Iain McKenzie MacDonald and her sister Charlene (MacDonald) Donohue. She is survived by her mother, Jeanette (Valentine) MacDonald, sons Scott (Julie) Duncan and Jeffrey (Laura) Duncan, sisters Debbie (Dave) Edge, Sue (David Cox) MacDonald and Heather (Rick) Robertson, grandsons Jackson and Colton, granddaughter Avery, six nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Due to the extraordinary situation we find ourselves in at this time, a family celebration of Lynda's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Canadian Diabetic Association or Markhaven Home for Seniors in Markham.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 4, 2020