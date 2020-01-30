|
In loving memory of Lynette Marlene Sharpless (Heise) who passed away suddenly in Paris, France while on vacation. Born July 31, 1940 in Toronto York County. Died January 16, 2020. Leaving to mourn, with fond memories son, Jason and wife Ann-Marie, daughter Sherri Lyn and son-in-law Steve Gearing, beloved grandchildren Beau and Jolie, stepgrandchildren Jody (Sasha)and Jordan (Vikki)Stone, great-stepgrandchildren Mackenzie, Layonce, Alyssa and Ashlyn. Predecessed by husband Beverly Ray Sharpless, mother Violet Barbara Hunt Heise, father James Heise and sister Barbara Heise Spence. Lyn leaves behind a large circle of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a large circle of friends especially her close friend Kathy Pauloni. Lyn loved and lived life to the fullest. She loved taking trips and spending time with her family and friends. She made friends wherever she went and was loved by many. Lyn loved baking and cooking. Lasagne was her speciality. She loved bird watching, playing cards, skating and skiing. And volunteering whenever she could. Lyn was a devoted member of the United Church and club 55. A celebration of Lyn's life will be held at her home on 12 Water-bend Drive on Saturday, February 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or .
Published in York Region News on Jan. 30, 2020