Lynne (Judith) MCGUCKIN

Lynne (Judith) MCGUCKIN Obituary
Peacefully passed away at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Lynne McGuckin (nee Hillary) of Mt. Albert. Beloved Wife of Jim McGuckin. Loving Mother to Jennifer (Tyler) Greenham and Bradley McGuckin (Michelle Neal). Proud Grandmother to Sydney and Veronica Greenham; Haylie and Gavin McGuckin. Dear Sister to Margaret Blackie and Bob Hillary. Lynne loved the outdoors, hiking, gardening and bird watching. She was a great mother, grandmother, volunteer, and a friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillary House, Margaret Bahen Hospice and Oak Ridges Trail Association. A celebration of Lynne's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 25, 2020
