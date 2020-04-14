Home

Madeline Beatrice Nardini

Madeline Beatrice Nardini Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the age of 94 with her family by her side on April 9, 2020 at Mackenzie Health Hospital. She was a very kind, loving, caring, and a wonderful person whose heart and home were open to everyone. We were blessed to have her in our lives. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph of 72 years. Loving mother of Patsy, Lynda, Leonard (Karen), Carol (Steve) & Nancy (Ross). Cherished grandmother of Cynthia (Darin), Tracy (Chris), Steven (Oriana), Jeremy, Jeffrey (Krista), Thomas, Brent (Raven), Keith, Natalie (Mark) & Ryan (Meaghan). Proud great grandmother of Kyleigh, Riley, Hudson, Lachlan & August. Due to the current unprecedented circumstances, a celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date. A sincere thank you to all the staff at Mackenzie Health for all of your care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 14, 2020
