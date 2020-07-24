Arnold, Malcolm Earl Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Carolyn Arnold for 60 years. Loving father of Kerry Carswell (Eddy Waugh), and Steven Arnold (Joanne). Cherished grandfather of Jeffrey Carswell (Juliet), Joshua Arnold, Julianne Campbell and great-grandfather of Declan and Alexis. Beloved uncle of Scott Cretney (Trish), Glen McKenzie (Jody), Kent McKenzie (Ellen) and Shane Cretney. Earl will be deeply missed by his extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In memory of Earl, donations made to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com