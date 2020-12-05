1/1
Malcolm Tennyson SELLARS
At Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Mal Sellars of Queensville, beloved husband of Eleanor Sellars (nee Stockley). Dear father of the late Donna Kingdon and Debra Scott of Queensville. Loving Papa of Amy, Valerie, Laurie, Steven, Jeffrey, Jennifer and Melanie. Great Papa of ten and Great Great Papa of four. Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Mal's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com


Published in York Region News on Dec. 5, 2020.
