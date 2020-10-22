It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marg Lyons on Friday, October 16, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home with her family by her side following a battle with ovarian cancer in her 74th year. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Harry of 44 years, her children Daniel (Laura), David (Ashley) and grandchildren Jack and Kate. Dear sister of Wayne (Lorraine) Dickison and Shirley (Dave) Johnson. Sister-in-law of Roy (Janet) Lyons, David (Judy) Lyons, Allan Lyons and David Ritchie and family Linda Casey. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Marg was a daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy Dickison and was born on December 9, 1946 in Walkerton, Ontario. She spent 36 wonderful years living in Unionville, Ontario. She was an elementary teacher with the Scarborough Board of Education and the TDSB for 34 years. She loved her family, enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her many friends, some of whom she had known most of her life. She had an active life and enjoyed yoga, going to the gym, gardening and being at home with her family and grandchildren. She was on the executive of the Retired Women Teachers of Ontario Scarborough branch for many years. A celebration of Marg's life will be held at home in Unionville with immediate family.



