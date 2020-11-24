Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Allen Gilbert and the late Murray Beverley Rose. Proud mother of the late Allen (Susan), Julia (the late Mike), Gerald (Kathy) and Bob (Darlene). Loving grandmother of Elaine (Jim), Allen (Michelle), Annette (Jim), Wayne (Crystall), Angie (Jeff), Jeremy, Kaylene (Eddie), Amanda (Travis), Lindsay (Adam) and Steven. She will be sadly missed by her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. A funeral service was held at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.roadhouseandrose.com
. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Canadian Diabetes Association.