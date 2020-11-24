1/1
Margaret Beatrice (GILBERT) ROSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Allen Gilbert and the late Murray Beverley Rose. Proud mother of the late Allen (Susan), Julia (the late Mike), Gerald (Kathy) and Bob (Darlene). Loving grandmother of Elaine (Jim), Allen (Michelle), Annette (Jim), Wayne (Crystall), Angie (Jeff), Jeremy, Kaylene (Eddie), Amanda (Travis), Lindsay (Adam) and Steven. She will be sadly missed by her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. A funeral service was held at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.roadhouseandrose.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Canadian Diabetes Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved