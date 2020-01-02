|
|
In Loving Memory of Margaret Dixon July 2, 1927 - December 28, 2009 It's been 10 years and I still think of Mom: - When the wind chimes she had for so many years in their dining room, blow on my deck. - When I see a picture of her, always smiling. - When I use something she gave me, like that scarf from her last Christmas at home. - When a conversation has me telling someone something special about my Mom. - When I wonder what she might do, if she were here in my place. - Often Sometimes I shed a tear: - When I think of Mom. Bruce
Published in York Region News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020