Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dixon

Add a Memory
Margaret Dixon In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Margaret Dixon July 2, 1927 - December 28, 2009 It's been 10 years and I still think of Mom: - When the wind chimes she had for so many years in their dining room, blow on my deck. - When I see a picture of her, always smiling. - When I use something she gave me, like that scarf from her last Christmas at home. - When a conversation has me telling someone something special about my Mom. - When I wonder what she might do, if she were here in my place. - Often Sometimes I shed a tear: - When I think of Mom. Bruce
Published in York Region News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -