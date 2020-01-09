|
|
Born, August 24, 1927 in Sutton, Ontario and residing in Blue Mountains, Ontario, Margaret passed away peacefully at Belmoral Place Retirement Home, Collingwood on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 92 years. She was predeceased by her parents Alexander and Winnifred Anderson and her sister Pat Stanojevic. Fondly remembered by her many friends, family and former associates from around the world. Margaret was the past president of the OBEA(Ontario Business Educator's Association) and an author of high school business textbooks. She taught at Mitchell District High School, Collingwood Collegiate Institute and Langstaff Secondary School, Richmond Hill. Margaret loved to travel especially to Australia and New Zealand. Funeral Service will be held at the St. James Anglican Church, 31 River Street, Sutton on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation in the church from 12:00 noon. Interment in St. James Anglican Church Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. James Anglican Church, Sutton or Collingwood General & Marine Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020