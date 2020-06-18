Margaret (McCammon) HOOK
Margaret died peacefully at Amica Swan Lake Retirement Home in Markham on June 12, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan to Albert and Lilian McCammon, she was sister to Don and Joy. Margaret was the heart and soul of Bill (d.1999), her husband of nearly fifty years. Marg and Bill will always be lovingly remembered by their children Al (Irene Kiaupa-Hook), Ron (Bethan), and Maureen. She was always there for her grandchildren Jordan, Bethany, Beau and Ben as well as her great-grandchildren Charlie and Andrew. Marg was a full-time stay-at-home mother who rejoined the work force at Industrial Accident Prevention Association (now WSIB) education services as a secretary and retired as Registrar in 1983. Following this career, she volunteered for many years at North York General Hospital. Throughout her life she brought smiles and happiness to all who knew her. She would talk to anyone and make an instant friend. She held on to her friends with loyalty and love. Marg was very active and enjoyed skating, skiing, dancing, tennis, canoeing, swimming (sometimes related to the canoeing), hiking, bridge, walking historic tours of Toronto, theatre and travelling with friends. Much loved she had a great life. We would like to thank Dr. Grill and his team for their end of life support. We would especially like to thank all of the wonderful, caring staff at Amica Swan Lake. Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will follow at a later date. Condolences can be posted through the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home at www.chapelridgefh.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (alzheimer.ca) or the North York General Hospital Foundation (foundation@nygh.on.ca) in memory of Margaret Hook.


Published in York Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.
June 17, 2020
I had the privilege of working closely with Marg for nine years, and intermittent contact after that. I have nothing but praise for the delightful person she was - gentle, kind, considerate, thorough, supportive and, below it all a wonderful sense of humour. Marg tolerated my eccentric attempts at filing my own work, quietly corrected my tendency to excessive capital letters and talked me into USING the word processing we acquired so everyone could benefit from it. A wonderful lady.
Mike Cole-Hamilton
Coworker
