I had the privilege of working closely with Marg for nine years, and intermittent contact after that. I have nothing but praise for the delightful person she was - gentle, kind, considerate, thorough, supportive and, below it all a wonderful sense of humour. Marg tolerated my eccentric attempts at filing my own work, quietly corrected my tendency to excessive capital letters and talked me into USING the word processing we acquired so everyone could benefit from it. A wonderful lady.

Mike Cole-Hamilton

Coworker