Margaret Jewell POLLOCK
Jesus took me by the hand, and I passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of my family at my home in Keswick on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 75. Dearly loved wife of Bruce Pollock. Beloved mom of Melinda (Eric Medri) and Charlene Pollock (Dave Mullings). Cherished Nana of Matthew, Evan and step-grandmother of Maegan, Alisha, and Karissa. Especially loved by Debby (Grant Stevenson) and their children, Aaron, and Nathan. Dear sister of Norm (Gloria), Ione Heck, Shirley Blanchard and sister-in-law of Bernice and Naomi. Predeceased by her siblings, Cecil, Eryil, Walter, Melvin, and Lorraine. Margaret will be missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. The family received friends for a public visitation at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. followed by a Private Funeral Service. In memory of Margaret, donations made to Teen Challenge or Compassion Canada would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
