It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret Morehouse at the age of 83 years. Margaret left us peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Margaret is survived by her husband of 62 years Douglas, loving son Kent and daughter in law Jean, adoring grandchildren Brett, Brianne and Brendan and loving sister Pauline. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family would like to take this opportunity to express its great gratitude to the wonderful health care providers who helped take care of Margaret: Dr. Baguio and Dr. Bouttell; the staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice; the wonderful nurses and PSWs with special thanks to lead nurse Theresa; and a special shout out to PSW Colleen and Nurse Practitioner Anne Hughes. In keeping with Margaret's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. No further observances are planned at this time. In the spirit of Margaret's wishes to always help the most vulnerable donations in her memory to either the Georgina Animal Shelter and Adoption Centre (www.georgina.ca/living-here/animal-control-and-adoption-centre/animaladoption
) or the Vita Nova Foundation (www.vitanova.ca
) would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com