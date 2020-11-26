1/1
Margaret Joan (nee Lacey) MOREHOUSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret Morehouse at the age of 83 years. Margaret left us peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Margaret is survived by her husband of 62 years Douglas, loving son Kent and daughter in law Jean, adoring grandchildren Brett, Brianne and Brendan and loving sister Pauline. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family would like to take this opportunity to express its great gratitude to the wonderful health care providers who helped take care of Margaret: Dr. Baguio and Dr. Bouttell; the staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice; the wonderful nurses and PSWs with special thanks to lead nurse Theresa; and a special shout out to PSW Colleen and Nurse Practitioner Anne Hughes. In keeping with Margaret's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. No further observances are planned at this time. In the spirit of Margaret's wishes to always help the most vulnerable donations in her memory to either the Georgina Animal Shelter and Adoption Centre (www.georgina.ca/living-here/animal-control-and-adoption-centre/animaladoption) or the Vita Nova Foundation (www.vitanova.ca) would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved