With great sadness we announce the passing of Peggy on August 27, 2020 in her 78th year. Loving Wife to Glen for 59 years. Beloved Mother to Kathy (Wolfgang), Susan (Dean), and Scott (Leigh-Ann). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Jeremy, Jesse, Luke, James, and Kelly. Big sister to Peter and Paul. Some of Mom's favourite things were her IPad, words with friends, crosswords, scrabble, sunsets and camping. Due to Covid-19, a private family service has taken place. Open house at Glen's to be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
.