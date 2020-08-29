1/
Margaret "Peggy" MAW
With great sadness we announce the passing of Peggy on August 27, 2020 in her 78th year. Loving Wife to Glen for 59 years. Beloved Mother to Kathy (Wolfgang), Susan (Dean), and Scott (Leigh-Ann). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Jeremy, Jesse, Luke, James, and Kelly. Big sister to Peter and Paul. Some of Mom's favourite things were her IPad, words with friends, crosswords, scrabble, sunsets and camping. Due to Covid-19, a private family service has taken place. Open house at Glen's to be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com.


Published in York Region News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
