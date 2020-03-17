|
|
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at age of 94 years. Margery Johnson (nee Hall) beloved wife of the late Don. Dear mother of Bart Johnson (MaryJane), Doug Johnson (Debi), Pauline Franzen (Frank), Mary Ellen Slykhuis (Robert) and Annette Ogaki (Glenn). Predeceased by her daughter in law Elsica. Loving grandmother of Chris, Kate (Andrew), Jolene (Bill), Greg (Amanda), Rachel and Eva; Bryan (Cherie) and Jaclyn (Daryl); Tanya (Paul), Erica (Clint) and Jessica (Iain); Robyn (Chris), Candace (Adam), Lindsay, Dan (Jen) and Dawn; Kodey and Owenn and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Madelene, Elda (Ron), Christie (Audrey), Patricia. Predeceased by her siblings; Joseph, Blanche, Erma, Arthur and Lyman. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. An immediate family service was held. Interment Queensville Cemetery. A Celebration of Margery's life will be celebrated in Knox United Church, Sutton, after the Covid-19 virus pandemic has passed (notification will be given). Memorial Donations to Knox United Church or Southlake Regional Health Center would be appreciated by the family. Memorial Condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 17, 2020