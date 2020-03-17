Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Grace Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margery Grace Johnson Obituary
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at age of 94 years. Margery Johnson (nee Hall) beloved wife of the late Don. Dear mother of Bart Johnson (MaryJane), Doug Johnson (Debi), Pauline Franzen (Frank), Mary Ellen Slykhuis (Robert) and Annette Ogaki (Glenn). Predeceased by her daughter in law Elsica. Loving grandmother of Chris, Kate (Andrew), Jolene (Bill), Greg (Amanda), Rachel and Eva; Bryan (Cherie) and Jaclyn (Daryl); Tanya (Paul), Erica (Clint) and Jessica (Iain); Robyn (Chris), Candace (Adam), Lindsay, Dan (Jen) and Dawn; Kodey and Owenn and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Madelene, Elda (Ron), Christie (Audrey), Patricia. Predeceased by her siblings; Joseph, Blanche, Erma, Arthur and Lyman. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. An immediate family service was held. Interment Queensville Cemetery. A Celebration of Margery's life will be celebrated in Knox United Church, Sutton, after the Covid-19 virus pandemic has passed (notification will be given). Memorial Donations to Knox United Church or Southlake Regional Health Center would be appreciated by the family. Memorial Condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -