Maria Celeste PINHO
Celeste peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 85 years of age. Beloved wife of Manuel. Loving mother of Laura (Licinio) Silva, Helena (Manuel) Marques and John. Proud grandmother of Diana, Tania; Carlos, Fernando; Jenn and Melanie. Cherished great-grandmother of Ariyanna and Marcus. Private Funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Martyrs of Japan Church followed by interment at Holy Martyrs Cemetery. In Celeste's memory, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.


Published in York Region News on Oct. 27, 2020.
