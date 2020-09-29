October 3, 1943 - September 25,2020 Maria passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family at the age of 77 on September 25, 2020. This was after a 26 year battle with cancer. Loving wife of Steve Bankovich; Cherished mother of Paula and Christina; Beloved mother-in-law of Colin and Rob; Greatly loved and proud Nana of Kelly, Stephen, Emma and Grace; loved sister of Helen Bartolic and Irene Szabo (deceased) and their families. She valued her family most, and her four grandchildren were her greatest treasures. Those who knew her would remember her as a humble and gracious woman who always expressed kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness to those she knew. A caregiver and teacher (through and through) who always had insightful or helpful information to share. Maria treasured the wonderful friendships she developed throughout her life, she appreciated every day, and she truly appreciated all the love and support she received from all of you. Towards the end of her life, she wasn't always able to express her gratitude and appreciation, but please know, her family and friends were always in her thoughts. Maria and family are ever grateful to the staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital's chemo clinic and the LIHN. She will be cremated and interred at Elmwood cemetery in Markham, with her immediate family at a later date in October.



