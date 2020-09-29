1/
Maria Edit BANKOVICH
1943-10-03 - 2020-09-25
October 3, 1943 - September 25,2020 Maria passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family at the age of 77 on September 25, 2020. This was after a 26 year battle with cancer. Loving wife of Steve Bankovich; Cherished mother of Paula and Christina; Beloved mother-in-law of Colin and Rob; Greatly loved and proud Nana of Kelly, Stephen, Emma and Grace; loved sister of Helen Bartolic and Irene Szabo (deceased) and their families. She valued her family most, and her four grandchildren were her greatest treasures. Those who knew her would remember her as a humble and gracious woman who always expressed kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness to those she knew. A caregiver and teacher (through and through) who always had insightful or helpful information to share. Maria treasured the wonderful friendships she developed throughout her life, she appreciated every day, and she truly appreciated all the love and support she received from all of you. Towards the end of her life, she wasn't always able to express her gratitude and appreciation, but please know, her family and friends were always in her thoughts. Maria and family are ever grateful to the staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital's chemo clinic and the LIHN. She will be cremated and interred at Elmwood cemetery in Markham, with her immediate family at a later date in October.

Published in York Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
