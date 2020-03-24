|
|
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Center, Newmarket, on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Marian Holborn (nee Taylor), beloved wife and best friend of the late Joe Holborn for 53 years. Loving mother of Gerald (Susan), Peter (Kim), Joe (Shelley), Kevin (Kelley) and predeceased by her daughter Barbara. Proud grandmother of Meredith (Tim), Elizabeth (Ben), Emma, Chris (Kristy), Brandon (Jenna), Andrew (Bailee), Jasmine (Jeff), Jacob (Valle), Daniel, Alana (Cameron) and Shelby and great grandmother of Capri, Jackson and Greyson. Dear sister of Skip Taylor (Barbara) and sister in law of Mary Lou, Joyce and Shirley. Predeceased by her brothers John, Fred and Tom. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, their families and her many friends. A Graveside service in Briar Hill Cemetery was held with her children only. A Celebration of Marian's Life will be held in Knox United Church, Sutton, following the COVID 19 Virus Pandemic - Notification will be given. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. In lieu of flowers donations to Knox United Church or Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 24, 2020