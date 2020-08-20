October 19, 1932- August 14, 2020 It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Marianne Burrell in her 88th year. She was predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob) of 66 years and was the beloved mother to Robin Halbert (Gary), Peter Burrell (Carol Cartier), John Burrell, Laurie Stevenson and Sheila Batarla. Cherished Grandmother to Regan, Erin (Brett), Alison Halbert; Cassiopeia (Marcus) and Nicholas Burrell; Amy (Jordan) and Lindsay Batarla; and Michael Stevenson. She will be forever loved and remembered by all whose lives she touched. Marianne was kind, generous and very committed to her family and friends. She was an avid bridge player and played with the same group of friends for over 20 years. Marianne was a beautiful knitter and created wonderful gifts for her family and friends. Her love and great skill of cooking was demonstrated through the hundreds of cookbooks from all over the world she collected; to which over 160 house guests to Expo 67 in Montreal could attest. Marianne was an accomplished bowler into her late seventies, playing in a senior's league in Markham. She was a voracious reader, visiting the library every few weeks to take out a least a dozen books at a time. Marianne, with her beloved Bob enjoyed travelling across Canada and the USA to attend Barbershop conventions and competitions, visiting her children and their families and attending antique shows to find the perfect piece of Moorcroft pottery, or cat figurine to add to their vast collection. One of her greatest joys was their trip to Scotland and England. In her final years, Marianne remained active, enjoying walks around Swan Lake every day. She served on the residence committee as Vice-President influencing the menus and activities offered to the residents of Amica Swan Lake. Marianne will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her. She was an anchor and mentor to everyone she knew. She lived a long, happy and full life and is an example to all of us. Donations may be made to honour Marianne to Diabetes Canada or a charity of your choice
.