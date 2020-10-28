Marie LANE

Peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket on Monday, October 26, 2020. Marie lived her student years in Toronto, graduating from Eastern Commerce. She married her childhood sweetheart, Ernie Lane (Keswick), formerly of Toronto, in 1954, 66 years ago. In 1992, she retired from Litton Systems Canada, having started off at Ivan S. Grey Company. At first, living in Malton, came her daughters Mindy Richardson of London and Kathy (Paul Lefebvre) of Willow Beach. They later moved to Bolton, then Keswick. Marie and Ernie travelled the U.S., cruising Alaska, Europe and Hawaii, just to name a few of their adventures. Cherished grandmother of Sarah, Michelle (Cody), Tonia, Amanda, Curtis, and great grandmother of Quinn, Cali, Brody, Tucker and Chloe. Dear sister of Marjorie (Justin) and Marnie (Dane). She will be missed by her family and friends, especially at Keswick Gardens, thankful for the help of Personal Support Workers, the Margaret Bahen Hospice, and all who supported her and her family in the past few years. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, a private family interment will take place at Christ Church Anglican, Churchyard, Roches Point, Ontario. In memory of Marie, donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com