Marion Lillian BERRY
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on May 2, 2020, in her 97th year. Loving wife of the late Lorne Russell Berry and dear mother of Wayne, Wendy (Don), Steve and Roger (Dorothy). Proud grandmother of Robert, Ryan and Lindsay and great-grandmother of Teigen and Austin. Daughter of the late Frank and Ellen Gillard. The family would like to thank her P.S.W.'s Bessie and Ruth. A private funeral service has taken place, followed by burial at Newmarket Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com


Published in York Region News on May 8, 2020.
