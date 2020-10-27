1/1
Marjorie Constance Grace SCOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on October 20, 2020 in her 71st year after a protracted illness. Loving wife of the late Robert Scott. Beloved mother of Kimberly, Peter (Sandra) and the late Paul. Very proud grandmother of Jacob, Samuel and Adelyn. Survived by sister Barbara (Jim) and Susan (Bob). Daughter of the late Francis and Ivy Sheridan. Friends may call at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, on Friday, October 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Sunday, November 1 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place on Monday, November 2 at 10 a.m. at Newmarket Cemetery. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 the funeral service will be invitation only. Family and friends who are not able to attend due to the gathering size restrictions are invited to view the service online by visiting www.roadhouseandrose.com. To attend the visitation please RSVP via email to rsvp@roadhouseandrose.com or call 905-895-6631. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Hope & Healing International? would be greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved