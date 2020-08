In memory of Marjorie Fretz. The family has planned a "drive-by memorial" to be held at the Altona Old Order Mennonite Meeting House on September 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. The family will be there to wave and greet you as you go by. In light of the circumstances we want to thank everyone for their past condolences and appreciate anyone who can join us on this day of Remembrance. Sincerely, the family of Marjorie Fretz.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store