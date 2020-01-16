|
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill at the age of 86, after a prolonged illness. Loving wife of 64 years to Gerald "Gerry" Miller. Dear Mother of Barbara, Dawna (Mischke) and Sharon (Greg). Supportive Sister of George (Patricia). Devoted Grandmother of Carrie (Stephen), Aaron (Jade), Devin (Emily), Keegan (Kelly), and Madison (Greg). Loving Great Grandmother of Arlo. Fay was known for being a kind soul who loved animals. She was fond and loving of her furry grand pets Ringo, Hazel, Bella, Capote, Timmy, Clementine, Talulah, Maggie, Henry, Gracie and Mia. She loved life, making new friends and visiting with her lifelong friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Ng, Dr. Simkhovitch, Tracy and the MUCC staff at Mackenzie Health for the great and loving care they provided. Friends and family may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill on Friday January 17th from 6-8 p.m. Memorial service to be held in the chapel on Saturday January 18th at 2 p.m. Donations can be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada or the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 16, 2020