|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marlene Stonehouse on January 24, 2020 at Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill, loving family at her side. Marlene was in her 86th year. A life well lived. Marlene will be remembered fondly for her love of world travel. From interesting mementos she collected on her trips, to discussions about where she was planning to travel next, no location ever too exotic or far away. When not travelling, Marlene was an active member in her community, dedicating 21 years as a hospital volunteer. Marlene is predeceased by her husband Lloyd. Marlene will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Dear mother to Terry (Kathy), Linda, Patsy (Steve), Nancy (Jeff), Kathy (Alex), Tom (Brenda). Cherished grandmother to Craig, Taylor, Shawn, David, Michael,Karey, Sara and Valerie. Kind sister to Louise, Aunt to Karen and Kim. Close friend to Cathy, Mary, Ruth, John and 'Daisy'. Special thanks to staff at the Central LHIN, Mackenzie Health and Hill House Hospice for their compassionate care. In memoriam donation to Hill House Hospice appreciated. A private celebration of life will follow.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 30, 2020