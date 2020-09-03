1/
Martha Alberta LEAMAN
In memory of Martha Alberta Leamen March 9, 1925 - August 25, 2020 Martha Leamen (nee Stewart) passed away peacefully at home, on August 25, 2020, surrounded by family. She was very fortunate to have celebrated her 95th birthday with a family party in March, just days prior to the start of COVID lockdown. Martha was the beloved wife of Art for 66 years, and dearly missed him and their "road trips" when he predeceased her in 2015. She was the loving mother to Eddie (Alyce), the late Harvey, the late Randy (Heather), Gail (Barry), Barry, Cheryl (Peter), and Lynne, and the very proud grandma to 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In her eyes, the more the merrier. Martha was part of the amazing "super-generation", who grew up with a strong work ethic, a clear moral compass, and an obvious love of family and friends. She enjoyed a long, active life with many friendships. She will certainly be missed. For full obituary, visitation and service details please contact Roadhouse & Rose (905-895-6631) or visit www.roadhouseandrose.com.


Published in York Region News on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
